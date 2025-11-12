Bhubaneswar: Altogether 24 authors from across the country have been selected for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar-2025 of the Sahitya Akademi.

President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the authors with the Bal Sahitya awards for their contribution to the genre of children’s literature. The annual awards ceremony is scheduled to be held Triveni Auditorium, Tansen Marg, New Delhi on November 14.

Eminent Gujarati author Varsha Das will grace the occasion as the chief guest while Sahitya Akademi vice president of the Akademi Kumud Sharma will propose the vote of thanks. Sahitya Akademi secretary Pallavi Prashant Holkar will deliver the welcome address.

Odia authorRajakishore Parhi has been selected for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar-2025 for his poetry book Kete Phula Phutichi. The 24 awardees will receive a cheque of Rs 50,000 and a bronze plaque each in recognition of their works.

The Sahitya Akademi is scheduled to organise an awardees’ meet in its Ravindra Bhawan building at Ferozeshah Road in New Delhi on November 15. The awardees will dwell on their creative experiences in the meet, which will be chaired by the vice president of the Sahitya Akademi.

The awarded books and the awardees

Assamese – Mainaahantar Padya (poetry), Surendra Mohan Das; Bengali – Ekhono Gaye Kanta Daye (stories), Tridib Kumar Chattopadhyay; Bodo – Khanthi Bwswn Arw Akhu Danai (stories), Binay Kumar Brahma; Dogri – Nanhi Tor (poetry), P.L. Parihar ‘Shauq’; English – Dakshin : South Indian Myths and Fables Retold (stories), Nitin Kushalappa MP; Gujarati – Tinchak (poetry), Kirtida Brahmbhatt; Hindi – Ek Batey Barah (non-fiction & memoir), Susheel Shukla; Kannada – Notebook (short stories), K. Shivalingappa Handihal; Kashmiri – Shure Te Tchure Gyush (short stories), Izhar Mubashir; Konkani – Belabaicho Shanker Ani Heir Kanyo (stories), Nayana Adarkar; Maithili - Chukka (short stories), Munni Kamat; Malayalam - Penguinukalude Vankaravil (novel), Sreejith Moothedath; Manipuri – Angangshing- Gee Shannabungshida (play), Shanto M.; Marathi – Abhaimaya (poetry), Suresh Govindrao Sawant; Nepali – Shanti Van (novel), Sangmu Lepcha; Odia – Kete Phula Phutichi (poetry), Rajakishore Parhi; Punjabi – Jaddu Patta (novel), Pali Khadim (Amrit Pal Singh); Rajasthani – Pankheruv Ni Peeda (play), Bhogilal Patidar; Sanskrit – Balvisvam (poetry), Preeti R. Pujara; Santali – Sona Miru-ag Sandesh (poetry), Haralal Murmu, Sindhi - Asmani Pari (poetry), Heena Agnani ‘Heer'; Tamil – Ottrai Siragu Oviya (novel), Vishnupuram Sarvanan; Telugu – Kaburla Devatha (story), Gangisetty Sivakumar; Urdu – Qaumi Sitare (articles), Ghazanfar Iqbal.