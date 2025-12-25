Bhubaneswar: Barsha, the wife of popular Odia comedian Gulua, has made serious allegations against her husband, accusing him of having extramarital affairs with multiple women and claiming that she has photographic evidence to support her claims.

Speaking on the issue, Barsha alleged that Gulua travelled to several places with other women and gifted them expensive items. She said she had been hearing about such incidents for a long time and has photographs as proof.

Barsha said that despite being aware of his affairs, she waited for several months, hoping the matter would be resolved, but nothing changed.

“If he wanted to continue such relationships, he should have ended the marriage formally and left me,” she said, adding that she will submit all evidence before the court.

Harassment by in-laws

Barsha also accused her in-laws of harassment. She claimed that Gulua’s father forced her out of their house while she was tortured by her in-laws. According to her, she was even assaulted and has medical reports to substantiate her claims. She said she remained silent for nearly a year despite the alleged abuse.

She further claimed that the house where Gulua is currently staying and the motorcycle he uses were provided by her father.

Barsha denied threatening him or demanding money. She said that Gulua posted a video on social media out of fear of defamation. “I have not issued any threat to him,” she said.

Gulua's video

Earlier in the day, Gulua had shared a video on social media alleging that a person was threatening him and demanding Rs 50 lakh. He claimed the person warned him of defamation on social media and implicating him in false cases if the money was not paid.

The comedian also alleged that the threats included physical assault and attempts to disable him, which could affect his career. He sought help from the administration, claiming his life was under threat.

Notably, Gulua runs a popular YouTube channel named 'Mr Gulua comedy', which has 1.67 million subscribers.