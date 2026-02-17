Tangi: At least 20 persons were arrested after police conducted a raid on a large gambling den near Kuhudi under Tangi police limits in Odisha’s Khordha district. The operation was marred by allegations that some gamblers resorted to blank firing in an attempt to frighten and deter the police team.

As per reports, a team led by Tangi IIC Rabindra Bhujabal carried out a surprise raid following credible information about a large-scale gambling operation being run in the Kunjori cashew forest and hill area. During the raid, some of the gamblers allegedly attempted to flee and resorted to blank firing in an attempt to scare the police personnel.

Police, however, have not officially confirmed whether blank firing actually took place. While 20 individuals were arrested, several others managed to escape. Cash amounting to ₹10,38,500, a luxury Thar vehicle, 36 mobile phones, and four motorcycles have been seized from the spot.

Police deny political link

There are unverified claims that a close aide of a legislator from Ganjam district was among those who managed to escape. However, Tangi IIC Rabindra Bhujabal has refuted the allegation.

Police officials said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend those who fled during the raid. Authorities are also examining the seized materials and verifying the backgrounds of the arrested individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

