Bhubaneswar: Altogether seven councillors of Patnagarh Notified Area Council (NAC) in Odisha’s Balangir district joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

The councillors joined the BJP in the presence of its Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo in the capital city here.

Seven BJD councillors—Prafulla Kumar Meher, Sriram Dalei, Lochan Bhue, Mukund Meher, Hemabanti Meher, Rita Meher and Runu Kumbhar—joined the BJP after quitting the regional party, said Singh Deo, who is also the legislator from Patnagarh, in a social media post today.

“The councillors joined the BJP at its state headquarters in the capital. We welcome them to the BJP family with commitment that we all will work together for the development of Patnagarh,” added Singh Deo.

It is worth mentioning here that BJD yesterday suspended Prafulla Kumar Meher, the Vice Chairman of Patnagarh NAC, for his alleged anti-party activities.

Notably, several BJD activists in Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, including block chairpersons, had joined the ruling BJP after resigning from the Naveen Patnaik-led party recently.