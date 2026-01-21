Bhubaneswar: Elections to the 24 newly formed Notified Area Councils (NACs) in Odisha will be held by the end of June this year.

The State Election Commission, Odisha, has expressed its readiness to hold the polls to the 24 newly-notified NACs in the state by the end of June. The SEC has informed this to the state government, reports said.

As per the existing provisions, elections must be held for newly-notified civic bodies within six months of their notification. The 24 new NACs were notified by the state government on December 22 last year.

The SEC has initiated preparations, including ward delimitation, updating voter lists, boundary verification and logistical arrangements, to conduct the polls. The voters of these 24 NACs will cast their votes to elect the chairpersons and councillors.

Polls to be held to 5 NACs in Mayurbhanj

Polls to be held to altogether five newly-notified NACs in Mayurbhanj district, three in Cuttack, two each in Ganjam, Sambalpur, Bhadrak and Kalahandi, and one each in Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Koraput, Rayagada, and Subarnapur.

As per reports, Betnoti, Bangirposi, Chitrada, Kaptipada and Rasgobindpur NACs in Mayurbhanj; Salipur, Badamba and Narasinghpur in Cuttack; Jagannathprasad and Patrapur of Ganjam; Bamra and Rengali in Sambalpur; Tihidi and Dhusuri in Bhadrak; Narla and Jayapatna in Kalahandi; Pallahara in Angul; Simulia in Balasore; Sohela in Bargarh; Gondia in Dhenkanal; Tangi in Khurda; Borigumma in Koraput; Bissamcuttack in Rayagada and Birmaharajpur in Subarnapur will go the polls by the end of June.