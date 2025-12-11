Malkangiri: Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo on Thursday visited violence-hit areas of Malkangiri district and held discussions with the administration at the Collectorate.

He was accompanied by Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik. The ministers reviewed the developments following the recent unrest.

Leaders from both communities present demands

Singhdeo and Mallik later met leaders of the tribal community, who submitted a five-point charter. Their demands included land rights for the children of the deceased tribal woman and the return of tribal land allegedly purchased illegally by members of the Bengali community.

Members of the Bengali community, on the other hand, sought assurance of safety in their villages, compensation for residents of MV-26, and free food till the completion of the paddy harvesting and procurement process. They also demanded strict action against those involved in the violence.

Murder of tribal woman triggered large-scale unrest

The violence erupted after the body of a tribal widow, Lake Padiami of Rakhalguda village, was found floating in a river four days after she went missing. The victim’s head is still untraced, adding to the tension.

The unrest escalated when more than 5,000 tribal people gathered at nearby MV-25 village with traditional weapons and allegedly attacked houses, vehicles and property belonging to residents of MV-26 village. The deceased woman was reportedly murdered over a land dispute, with tribals naming one Suka Ranjan Mandal of MV-26 as the accused.

Heavy security deployed, internet suspended

Following multiple incidents of arson and vandalism in MV-26, authorities deployed eight platoons of police along with two platoons of the BSF to restore order. Internet services were briefly suspended to prevent further escalation.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged both communities to maintain peace while the investigation continues.