Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to supply an additional 5 kg of rice per person per month to beneficiaries left out from earlier coverage in 19 districts under the National and State Food Security Schemes. The benefit, to be provided for three months from September to November, will come under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

According to an order issued by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, the extra rice will be distributed over and above the existing 5 kg of rice already provided under the National Food Security Act, Antyodaya Anna Yojana and State Food Security Scheme.

Collectors of all 19 districts have been directed to complete the lifting and delivery of rice to fair price shops by October 31, while distribution must be completed by November 10.

2.40 crore people to get benefit

The decision will benefit around 2.40 crore individuals belonging to over 70.47 lakh families, including 8.28 lakh families covered under AAY. Each Antyodaya household, which earlier received 35 kg of rice, will now get 40 kg for three months.

The move came after complaints that the existing allotment of 5 kg per person per month was insufficient to meet basic consumption needs.

The department has instructed district collectors to ensure Aadhaar-authenticated distribution at all fair price shops. Dealers have been told to use iris devices instead of fingerprint scanners for better accuracy. Exceptions will only be made for genuine cases such as elderly, differently-abled, critically ill and leprosy patients.

