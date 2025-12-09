Hyderabad: During the three-day India International Travel Mart (IITM) in Hyderabad, the state of Odisha was conferred with the “Best Wildlife Conservation Effort in India” award. The recognition underscores the State’s exemplary initiatives in protecting wildlife habitats, conserving endangered species, and promoting sustainable tourism across ecologically sensitive regions.

The national travel exhibition, inaugurated at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, featured over 200 exhibitors from across India and abroad, showcasing diverse tourism offerings.

A total of 11 co-exhibitors from Odisha participated in the event.

Odisha Tourism’s pavilion drew significant attention, presenting immersive displays on the State’s eco-retreats, nature trails, heritage circuits, and adventure tourism.

The State delegation also engaged with travel industry stakeholders, tour operators, and international representatives to strengthen collaborations and explore new avenues for tourism promotion.