Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards environmental protection, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has issued a set of comprehensive guidelines prohibiting the use of single-use plastic within temple premises. The order has directed that devotees will no longer be allowed to carry offerings in polythene or plastic materials into temple premises. It has prohibited single-use plastic for carrying puja materials, distributing prasad, and serving food.

Issued under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and subsequent amendments, the directive is aimed at curbing pollution caused by plastic waste and fostering environmentally responsible practices among citizens. The Board has released separate guidelines for devotees, vendors, and temple management committees to ensure effective implementation of the ban.

Eco-Friendly Alternatives Mandatory

Devotees are encouraged to use bamboo baskets, leaf-made containers, and reusable baskets for carrying puja offerings and prasad. Vendors operating within and around temple premises have been instructed not to sell goods in polythene or plastic packaging. Instead, they have been advised to use environmentally friendly materials such as leaf containers and bamboo baskets.

Temple administrations have been assigned a key role in maintaining cleanliness. They have been directed to make available bamboo baskets, leaf-made containers, and reusable plastic baskets for the sale of puja materials. Separate colour-coded dustbins must be installed for the collection of dry and wet waste, and all waste generated within temple premises must be handed over to municipal-authorised waste collectors.

Ban on Plastic Cutlery and Thin Carry Bags

The fresh directives ban the use of single-use plastic and thermocol serving items — including cups, plates, straws, knives, forks and spoons — along with plastic carry bags thinner than 120 microns. Temple authorities have been tasked with ensuring that the rules are strictly followed not only within the premises but also by hotels, restaurants and vendors operating in the vicinity.

As a substitute, temple administrations have been asked to arrange sufficient stocks of eco-friendly options such as leaf plates, wooden spoons, paper straws, paper plates, metal utensils and compostable cutlery to facilitate a smooth transition from plastic.

Designated Area for Naivedya Immersion

To prevent water pollution, temple authorities must identify an enclosed area within temple ponds or water bodies for the immersion of naivedya (ritual offerings). This arrangement will facilitate the easy removal and proper disposal of immersion materials at a later stage.

Awareness campaigns have also been recommended to encourage devotees to dispose of post-puja waste in designated bins and within the enclosed immersion zone.

The Member Secretary of the SPCB emphasised that collective cooperation is essential to keep temple premises clean and free from single-use plastic, underscoring the shared responsibility of devotees, vendors, and temple authorities in protecting the environment while also maintaining the sanctity of religious spaces.

