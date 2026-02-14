Hatadihi: A Biju Janata Dal (BJD) functionary has landed in legal trouble today after being detained in an alleged cheating case. Sureshwari Sagarika Jena, vice president of the party's women’s cell in Odisha's Keonjhar district, was taken into custody by a team of Khandagiri Police from her residence in Hatadihi in the morning.
Odisha: BJD leader and social activist detained in ₹22 lakh job fraud case
