A self-styled social worker and political functionary, Jena is accused of duping an individual of ₹22 lakh on the promise of arranging a job. Police said she was arrested following a complaint by the victim.

Notably, Jena is the chairperson of Jaya Durga Foundation, a trust she founded to mobilise and organise youths from various sections of society. In addition, she was appointed State Chairperson (Odisha) by the Anti Corruption Foundation of India and has been recognised by Ace Book of Records for her dedication to social work and human welfare.

Further details to surface after interoogation: Police

Police sources said she is being questioned regarding the allegations, and further details are expected to emerge following preliminary interrogation. Officials indicated that additional complainants, if any, may be examined as part of the probe. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of further legal action depending on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

