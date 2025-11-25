Bhubaneswar: In a major jolt to the Biju Janata Dal, senior leader Debashish Samantaray has formally stepped down from the post of Vice-President of the BJD Senior Citizen Cell.

Communicating his decision to resign from the post through a letter addressed directly to party President Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray questioned the significance and dignity of the rank assigned to him. He also cast doubt on the relevance of loyalists and veterans in the party, and termed his designation "demeaning and humiliating".

Letter hints at party's deviation from Biju Patnaik's legacy

Samantaray also hinted at the BJD deviating from the original legacy and ideologies of Biju Patnaik and questioned if there is any relevance left for party loyalists who remained steadfast supporters of Naveen throughout his political career. He, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the party.

While expressing his unwavering loyalty despite conflicting views, Samantaray said he will continue to be a worker of the BJD but will not be reduced to bureaucratic titles. "After careful introspection, I feel rather disappointed despite my unflinching loyalty for you. Not merely for me, but for the thousands of workers of the BJD, you still remain our only hope in future. I am sure under your leadership, we will regain confidence of millions of people of our state. Since our electoral poll debacle last year, following post electoral scenario party has failed to accept the cause or to take remedial measures," his letter to Naveen read.



The BJD is yet to issue an official response to Samantaray’s resignation letter which comes in the backdrop of possible rift in the party's Cuttack unit.

