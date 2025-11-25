Cuttack: A fatal road accident took place early today at Rajakana Square under Tangi police limits in Odisha's Cuttack district as a Bolero SUV travelling towards Bhubaneswar broke the road divider and collided head-on with a container truck coming from the opposite direction on National Highway (NH) 16. Three occupants of the SUV died on the spot, while two others were critically injured.

According to information, the accident occurred around 3.50 am. The SUV coming from Keonjhar was carrying labourers working in a mine. The vehicle suddenly crossed the divider and hit the container truck that was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Chandikhole.

The impact of the crash was so severe that three people died immediately.

Injured ones hospitalised

Tangi police rescued the two injured passengers and sent them to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The container did not suffer major damage, and its driver and helper escaped unhurt.

Police have seized both vehicles and started further investigation into the cause of the accident.