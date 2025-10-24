Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a wind and rainfall warning for Odisha as the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay by October 27 morning.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to move west-northwestwards, strengthening into a depression by October 25, a deep depression by October 26, and eventually a cyclonic storm the next day.

Wind Warning for Odisha

As per the IMD, squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely along and off the Odisha coast from October 26. The wind speed is expected to increase to 45–55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph from October 27 and further to 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, from October 28 till October 29.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period due to rough conditions and high waves.

Day-wise Rainfall Forecast for Odisha

October 25: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely in parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur.

October 26: Similar conditions are expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, and Boudh.

October 27: Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Koraput. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) may occur in many other districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Angul, Bolangir, and Kalahandi.

October 28: Heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, and Ganjam. Heavy rain is also expected in Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur.

October 29: Heavy to very heavy rain may occur at one or two places in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Bhadrak, while heavy rain is expected in Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur.

