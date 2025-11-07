Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the schedule for filling up of forms for High School Certificate (HSC) examinations-2026 in the state.

The regular as well as the ex-regular students can fill up the forms for the HSC or matriculation examinatios-2026 by visiting the official website of BSE, Odisha (bseodisha.ac.in), said the authorities today.

The students can fill up the forms for HSC exams-2026 from November 8 to 22, they added. However, the BSE is yet to declare the schedule of the matric exams.

Over 5 lakh students had appeared HSC exams-2025

It is worth mentioning here that altogether 5,02,417 students had appeared the matric exams-2025 in the state. Out of them, 4,84,863 students have cleared the tests. So, the pass percentage stood at 94.93.

Also Read: Odisha Matric Exam-2025 Results Out with pass percentage of 94.93

In 2024, as many as 5,39,152 students had appeared the HSC exams in Odisha and out of them, 5,29,209 were declared successful. The overall pass percentage stood at 96.27, said the data provided by the BSE.

As per data, altogether 17,384 students have failed to clear the HSC exams in 2025 while the number was 9,701 in 2024.

As many as 3,273 high schools, including 1,802 government schools in the state, had secured 100 per cent results in HSC exams-2025.