Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today gave its approval to Odisha Skill Development Project (OSDP) Phase II, a five-year initiative to be implemented from 2025-26 to 2029-30 fiscal.

The project will be implemented with assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). It aims to strengthen and modernize Odisha’s skill development ecosystem in line with Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047, said the state government.

The OSDP Phase II builds on the strong foundation laid under Phase I (2019-24, which led the establishment of World Skill Centre (WSC) in Bhubaneswar, international benchmarking of training programmes, leadership development of faculty, and improved performance in national and international skill competitions. The Phase II will focus on expanding advanced skilling infrastructure, depending industry linkages and ensuring wider access to future-ready skills, added the government.

The project involves expansion of the existing WSC in Bhubaneswar with new courses in logistics, digital animation, and healthcare along with the establishment of three new campuses, including campus II in Bhubaneswar for semiconductor, IT/ITeS and aerospace sectors; Campus III in Berhampur for hospitality and marine sectors and Campus IV in Sambalpur for agri-tech, renewable energy, retail and visual merchandising.

Besides, five government ITIs will be upgraded as Utkarsh it is with enhanced intake capacity, introduction of new-age trades and strong industry partnerships, supported by structured roadmap for strengthening all 72 government ITIs across the state.

Once fully operational, the OSDP Phase II is expected to benefit over 60,000 youths annually.

The OSDP Phase II will be implanted with an outlay of Rs 1,140 crore. The ADB will provide Rs 570 crore as loan assistance while the Odisha government will spend the remaining Rs 570 crore from the state Budget.