Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to affordable housing, the Odisha Government will hand over pucca houses to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in January, Panchayatiraj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said on Friday.

Minister calls it a New Year gift for the poor

Addressing the media, the minister said the beneficiaries will receive houses under the Centre’s flagship housing scheme as part of the New Year initiative aimed at improving living conditions of economically weaker sections in the state.

34 lakh beneficiaries shortlisted

The Minister informed that out of around 37 lakh applications received so far, about 34 lakh beneficiaries have already been shortlisted. The consolidated list has been forwarded to the Central Government for approval.

About Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a flagship mission of the Government of India aimed at ensuring affordable housing for low- and middle-income groups as well as slum dwellers. The scheme has two components—PMAY (Urban) for the urban poor, implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and PMAY (Gramin) for rural beneficiaries, administered by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Focus on housing for all

The minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to timely implementation of the scheme and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive permanent housing at the earliest.