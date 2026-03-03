Cuttack: The Cuttack district administration has declared a five-kilometre radius around the CISF KRTC at Mundali as a “No Drone Zone” from March 3 to March 6, ahead of the 57th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Raising Day Parade, scheduled at CISF KRTC, Mundali, is expected to be attended by senior officers, distinguished personalities and invited guests. The restrictions aim to ensure smooth conduct and security of the high-profile event.

Ban on drones and aerial activities

During the notified period, flying of paragliders, paramotors, powered hang gliders, microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, UAVs and drones has been strictly prohibited in and around the event venue and its surrounding areas.

Exercising powers under Sections 14(1) and 163 of the BNSS Act, 2023, and other enabling legal provisions, Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb, District Magistrate of Cuttack, formally declared the area within a five-kilometre radius of CISF KRTC as a drone-free zone.

Strict action for violations

Authorities warned that any violation of the order would lead to seizure of prohibited equipment and penal action under the Drone Rules, 2021, the Aircraft Act, 1934, and other applicable laws. Operation of any drone or UAV during the specified period without prior written permission from the Judicial Section of the Cuttack Collectorate has been categorically banned.

Construction and civil works also suspended

In addition to aerial restrictions, all civil works, construction activities, excavation, road cutting and maintenance works have been prohibited within the CISF campus, Mundali, and along designated routes during the period. Departments including Works, Rural Development, RWSS, TPCODL and civic bodies such as CMC/CDA have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

Temporary suspension of ongoing works

Any ongoing activities in nearby areas will remain temporarily suspended. Officials cautioned that violations would be viewed seriously and dealt with in accordance with law to maintain security and order during the CISF Raising Day celebrations.