Khallikote: A tragic incident was reported from Khallikote in Odisha’s Ganjam district, where a Class 10 student died after collapsing during a morning walk on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mihir Pradhan, a Class 10 student of Khallikote Aurobindo Purnanga Sikhya Kendra.

Collapses during morning walk

According to reports, Mihir had gone for a morning walk to Nirmaljhar along with his teacher and other students. During the walk, he suddenly collapsed, following which he was immediately rushed to the Khallikote Community health Centre (CHC).

Doctors at the CHC examined the student and declared him dead on arrival. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Family protests at hospital

Following the incident, the grieving family members created a ruckus at the hospital, demanding an explanation over the sudden death of the student. Further details are awaited.