Balasore: In a tragic mishap, a Class V student lost his lifeafter being crushed by a falling concrete slab during school hours in Baliapal block of Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as PrahladDhala, a student of Badas Upper Primary School in the block.

As per reports, students were playing on the school premises during the midday meal break when a concrete slab, installed as part of construction work for a new school building, suddenly broke and collapsed on Prahlad, leaving him critically injured.

School authorities and local residents immediately rushed the injured child to the Baliapal IDCO Community health Centre, where he was admitted in a critical condition. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, doctors referred him to AIIMS, Remuna, in Balasore for advanced medical care. Despite efforts by the medical team, Prahlad succumbed to his injuries during treatment, and doctors declared him brought dead.

Lack of safety measures blamed for fatal mishaps in schools

Following the incident, parents, guardians and locals raised questions over negligence and the lack of safety precautions at the school, particularly regarding ongoing construction work carried out while students were present on the premises. They have now demanded a thorough investigation, accountability of those responsible, and strict safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

A few weeks back, a Class-III student had died and another sustained critical injuries after a plaque allegedly fell on them at a government-run residential school in Koraput district. A day later, another student was killed while two were injured after a signboard collapsed at a school in Tiring in Mayurbhanj.

Also read: Class-III student killed, another injured after plaque falls on them at Odisha school