Bhubaneswar: In a major push to strengthen grassroots governance, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today laid the foundation stone for 471 gram panchayat offices across the state. The initiative aims to enhance administrative efficiency and improve service delivery in rural areas.

The new panchayat offices will be constructed across 28 districts, excluding the bypoll-bound Nuapada and Kalahandi. Each office, developed jointly by the Centre and the State Government, will cost around ₹35 lakh and serve as a ‘One Stop Service Centre’ for citizens.

During the event, the Chief Minister also released the first installment under the Antodaya Gruha Yojana, benefiting 48,693 families. Each beneficiary received ₹40,000 as the initial installment toward constructing a pucca house. Majhi announced a total of five lakh houses will be built under the scheme, with a budgetary outlay of ₹7,550 crore for the period 2024–25 to 2027–28.

In total, ₹194.77 crore was disbursed across 28 districts under the first phase. Beneficiaries will later receive ₹65,000 and ₹15,000 in the second and third installments, respectively, taking the total assistance to ₹1.20 lakh. Additional incentives include ₹20,000 for completing construction within four months and ₹10,000 for completion within six months.

Majhi highlighted beneficiaries are also being provided wages for 95 days in Integrated Action Plan (IAP) districts and 90 days in non-IAP districts, along with access to essential amenities such as drinking water and toilets. He emphasised the Antodaya Gruha Yojana would ensure safe, permanent housing for economically weaker and underprivileged families, enabling them to live with dignity.

Detailing the features of the upcoming panchayat offices, Majhi said each will include designated rooms for the Sarpanch, Panchayat Executive Officer, Junior Engineer, Gram Rozgar Sevak, and Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator. “These offices will become centers of public service and welfare, making governance more accessible to people,” he said.

Several beneficiaries of the Antodaya Gruha Yojana expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for fulfilling their dream of owning a house.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Rural Development Minister Rabi Naik, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Director Vinit Bharadwaj, public representatives, and senior government officials were also present at the event.