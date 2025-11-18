Bhubaneswar: Urging bureaucrats and police officers to give a patient hearing to citizens and resolve their issues promptly, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today outlined the core principles of good governance.

Inaugurating the two-day Conference of Collectors and SPs in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said no matter how innovative government programmes and policies may be, their success ultimately depends on effective execution. He stressed officials must work hard with honesty and dedication while maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of government initiatives.

Highlighting the State Government’s plan to promote industrial development in all 30 districts, Majhi directed Collectors to work in coordination with entrepreneurs, strictly adhering to rules and regulations.

Work on mission mode

Speaking about the Government’s new initiative, ‘Mission Power’, he said the goal is to connect all villages with all-weather roads and provide water and electricity supply across the state by 2027. He asked Collectors to complete the work in mission mode and within the stipulated timeframe.

Majhi also instructed officials to regularly review the implementation of government decisions and programmes. He emphasised maintaining strict vigilance against the theft of minor minerals, enforcing action against illegal liquor trade, and staying alert to prevent paddy smuggling during the procurement season.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to assist tribal communities in the collection and marketing of minor forest produce as per established norms.

Use Odia widely

Calling for greater use of the Odia language, he suggested official documents, notices, and advertisements be issued in Odia. He also advised officials to maintain a cordial approach when people’s representatives visit government offices.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari also stressed the need for wider outreach of government policies and programmes at the grassroots level.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, and Additional Chief Secretary Surendra Kumar were present on the occasion.