Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today made a surprise visit to the Water Resources Department at Rajiv Bhavan in Bhubaneswar to review the functioning of officials and assess their punctuality and work discipline.

Reaching the department around 10:15 am, the Chief Minister inspected various sections and interacted with officials to understand how effectively the department was functioning.

Accompanied by the Development Commissioner, he went through several offices and work chambers, including the State Hydrological Data Centre, to review data on the status of dams and water levels across the state.

CM praises officers, gives them target

Majhi examined the activities of different sections and reviewed the progress of key irrigation and water conservation projects.

Praising the performance of departmental officers, the Chief Minister directed them to work in mission mode to achieve the state government’s target of providing irrigation to 15 lakh hectares of land. He also advised the department to focus on maximising water conservation measures to ensure sustainable resource management.