Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated a new training-cum-briefing hall for Special Operations Group (SOG) jawans at Chandaka and appealed to Maoists to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

The newly inaugurated facility has the capacity to train around 400 SOG personnel at a time. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a modern Counter-Terrorism Training Complex to strengthen the state’s internal security apparatus.

Majhi further inaugurated 16 police station buildings, 70 staff quarters, office rooms, barracks, armouries and administrative buildings across 16 districts of the state.

Reiterating that violence has no place in a democratic set-up, the Chief Minister said the state government remains firm in curbing organisations and individuals involved in violent activities. He highlighted the crucial role played by the SOG in anti-Maoist operations and said the Odisha government is working in close coordination with the Centre to eliminate Maoist activities by March 2026, the deadline set by the Union government.

Risk Allowance for SOG Personnel

Majhi announced a risk allowance for SOG jawans and other personnel involved in anti-Maoist operations. From December onwards:

• SOG officers directly involved in operations will receive up to ₹25,000 per month

• Subedar and Deputy Subedar: ₹24,000

• Havildar: ₹20,000

• Constable and Sepoy: ₹16,000

• SOG, AET and RC officials not directly involved in operations will receive ₹12,000

• District Volunteer Force (DVF) personnel will get ₹10,000

• Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) staff will receive ₹20,000

The Chief Minister also said the state government has sanctioned the creation of 15,326 posts across various wings and departments of the police force.

Revised Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy

Majhi announced amendments to the state’s surrender and rehabilitation scheme for Maoists. Under the revised policy, Maoists who surrender will be eligible for benefits of up to ₹1.2 crore, including cash incentives, education support, housing assistance and marriage assistance. They will also receive a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 along with vocational training.

During the event, SOG commandos demonstrated anti-terrorism and tactical operations.

DGP Y.B. Khurania, ADGP (ANO) Sanjeeb Panda, IGP (Operations) Deepak Kumar, DIGP (SIW) Akhileswara Singh, and other senior officials were present at the programme.