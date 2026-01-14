Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today observed the festival of Makar Sankranti by taking a holy dip in the Baitarani River in Keonjhar district.

The Chief Minister performed the ritual at Shaibya Kaberi Ghat on the banks of the Baitarani River. After offering prayers, he took the ceremonial dip (Makara Buda) along with his wife, following traditional customs associated with the festival.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of Odisha through a post on X.

In his message, he described Makar Sankranti as a festival of enthusiasm and tradition. He said the age-old traditions of Odisha will strengthen social unity and harmony, and prayed for the continued progress of the state and happiness in every household through divine blessings.

Odisha celebrates Makar Sankranti

Festive fervour gripped Odisha as people across the state celebrated Makar Sankranti today.

Devotees prepared 'Makar Chaula' and offered it to deities at their houses to mark the occasion. As per tradition, the 'Makar Chaula' is consumed by all family members.

Special rituals are also performed at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Makar Sankranti. 'Makar Chaula' is offered to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and four Digapalas.

Thousands of devotees thronged Puri to have darshan of the deities in 'Makar Besha'. For the special attire, the Jagannath Ballava Mutt provides garlands of colourful flowers to the temple.

On the other hand, a huge crowd was seen at the Atri hot spring in Khordha district and the Chandrabhaga beach in Konark in the morning as devotees took holy baths.