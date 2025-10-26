Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is heading to Mumbai today to attend the prestigious India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, a key national and international summit on maritime infrastructure and the Blue Economy, scheduled from October 27 to 31.

Majhi will join the inaugural session as the Guest of Honour and later attend the Odisha Special Session, which will focus entirely on showcasing the state's vast potential for port-led investment, industrial growth, and export-driven opportunities through its strategic sea ports.

A delegation from the Government of Odisha has already reached Mumbai to take part in the summit.

India Maritime Week is a leading national and international event that brings together government leaders, industry experts, and investors to discuss progress and opportunities in maritime infrastructure, port development, and the Blue Economy. The summit aims to promote collaboration and innovation in India’s growing maritime sector.

Odisha’s participation underscores its vision to become a major hub for coastal economic development. The state will extend an open invitation to domestic and international investors to explore partnerships in port-based industries, logistics, fisheries, and maritime technology.

During the Odisha session, the state will showcase its world-class port infrastructure, new developments, and vast maritime potential, inviting both domestic and international investors to explore new partnerships.

The state's presence at the summit coincides with the completion of 500 days under CM Majhi’s leadership, signaling a continued strong focus on industrial growth and employment generation.

The Government of Odisha welcomes investors, industry stakeholders, and maritime professionals to explore the state’s opportunities and join its journey toward becoming a strategic gateway for trade, innovation, and sustainable maritime growth, a government release stated on Sunday.

