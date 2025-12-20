Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged picnickers and visitors to avoid single-use plastic for maintaining cleanliness at tourist destinations in Odisha.

The Chief Minister has called upon the people of the state to actively participate in the ‘Single Use Plastic-Free Picnic Campaign 2025’, launched by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB). The campaign will continue till January 31, 2026.

“I called upon the people of Odisha to actively participate in the Single Use Plastic-Free Picnic Campaign 2025 of the OSPCB to protect our natural resources and environment. It is our moral responsibility to maintain cleanliness at our tourist destinations. We all should collectively work towards keeping our tourist destinations and monuments free from pollution,” said the Chief Minister in a social media post today.

Majhi urged the people to boycott single-use plastic and use eco-friendly and recyclable items for protecting the environment.

“We can realize the dream of a healthy, beautiful and prosperous Odisha by maintaining cleanliness at public places. Your cooperation and responsible behaviour will make Odisha a model in conservation of natural environment,” Majhi added.