Balasore: A special court in Odisha on Friday awarded the death penalty to the prime accused in the sensational 2023 acid attack case that shook Balasore district.

The court convicted Chandan Rana, a resident of Nayapatna village under Nilagiri police limits, for carrying out the brutal attack on a family that left one woman dead and three others grievously injured.

Verdict by Special SC & ST Court, Balasore

The judgment was delivered by Special SC & ST Court, Balasore on February 4, with the sentence pronounced on Friday. While Rana was found guilty and awarded capital punishment, six other accused in the case were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Horrific attack on family

The incident occurred on February 20, 2023, in Bhimpura area under Sahadevkhunta police station limits in Balasore. According to the prosecution, Rana forcibly entered the house of Kartik Singh and hurled acid on four members of the family—two women and two children.

The victims were identified as Banita Singh, her sister Barsha Singh, and Kartik Singh’s grandchildren Mamali and Biswajit. All four sustained severe burn injuries in the attack.

Woman succumbs to injuries

Banita Singh’s condition deteriorated after the attack, following which she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Conviction based on strong evidence

The court convicted Chandan Rana under Sections 302, 326(A), 452 and 417 of the Indian Penal Code, relying on the testimony of 34 witnesses, 110 documentary exhibits and 33 material objects. In addition to the death sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in one year of rigorous imprisonment.

Motive linked to deceitful marriage

According to police, Rana had married Banita Singh at a temple barely one-and-a-half months before the incident and took her to his village. Banita later returned to her parental home after discovering that Rana was already married and had children.

The victim’s brother alleged that Rana had concealed his first marriage while marrying Banita, a revelation that reportedly triggered the deadly attack.