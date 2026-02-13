Balasore: In a tragic early-morning mishap, a pilgrim bus from Kolkata en route to Puri lost control, rammed into a bridge and fell about 30 feet below in Odisha's Balasore district, killing the driver and injuring several passengers.

The accident took place at around 5.30 am near Bahanaga Chhak, which comes under Khantapada police limits of the district.

As per reports, the bus named Sri Venkatalakshmi (AP-25-W-9929) was travelling from Kolkata to Puri when it lost control, mounted the divider and rammed into a bridge before plunging nearly 30 feet below. Around 40 passengers were onboard, with more than 10 sustaining serious injuries. They were rushed to the Khantapada Community health Centre for treatment. The driver was thrown off after the impact and fell beneath the bridge. He died on the spot. His identity had not been ascertained till reports last came in.

Rescue operations begin

Police from Khantapada, personnel from the Bahanaga Fire Services, and National Highway police reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. Officials said all possible angles, including mechanical failure and road conditions, are being examined.

Preliminary information suggests that the passengers were from a place called Jenalurum. Further details are awaited.

