Rourkela: After battling between life and death for three days, the 18 year-old female student - who was critical after attempting self-immolation - succumbed at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela in Odisha late on Sunday night. The girl Shruti Toppo had sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries after she poured kerosene over herself late on Friday. Her body has been kept in the mortuary, and police will hand it over to her family after the post-mortem today.

A Plus Three second year college student from the Lanjiberna area of Rajgangpur, Shruti had reportedly taken the extreme step after being harassed and stalked by her male friend for a long time. The accused Nilesh Sahu (25), a resident of Budakata village under Kutra police station limits, had been arrested a day after the incident took place.

health Minister had reviewed the student's condition

On Sunday, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Raghunathpalli MLA Durgacharan Tanti, Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani, and IGH Director Dr. Jayanta Kumar Acharya had isited the student undergoing treatment at IGH. They had spoken to the team of doctors treating her and reviewed her health condition.

They had also discussed possibilities of advanced treatment with the Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and a team of specialists there. Later, the minister had met the student’s mother and other family members and assured them of all possible support.

Addressing mediapersons, Mahaling had informed that two medical teams are engaged in treating the critically injured student. "Her condition remains extremely serious as 92 percent of her body had sustained burn injuries. Once her condition stabilizes, arrangements will be made to airlift her to AIIMS Delhi or AIIMS Bhubaneswar for further treatment. Discussions with the AIIMS Bhubaneswar medical team are ongoing. The accused has been arrested," the Minister had said.

Victim took drastic step over prolonged harassment: SP

Preliminary findings had revealed that Shruti was repeatedly being harassed by Nilesh for over two years. On December 5, Shruti was at home when she set herself on fire at around 2 am. Her mother had stated that the family was asleep when they woke up to her screams and found her in flames.

Later Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur had shared that the accused was repeatedly stalking and harassing the student for some time. The duo had spoken and had heated exchange shortly before the girl set herself on fire.

A pall of grief descended over Rajgangpur following the tragic news.

