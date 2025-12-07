Bhubaneswar: Jatra artiste Guru Prusty was killed in a road mishap in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today.

Prusty (33), a resident Bhuban area in Dhenkanal district, was working as a comic artiste in Jatra troupe Indrabhuban.

The accident took place on National Highway-16 while Prusty was on his way to Sendhapur at Dhamnagar from Bhadrak in the evening.

An unidentified vehicle reportedly hit Prusty’s bike from behind near Chingidipur Canal Square, leaving him critically injured.

On being informed, Dhamnagar police reached the spot and rescued Prusty before rushing him to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, reports said.

“Jatra Indrabhuban was scheduled to stage a play at Sendhapur tonight. Prusty had gone to visit some of his relatives at Bhadrak. He met with the mishap while returning to Sendhapur in the evening,” said a source.