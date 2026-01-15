Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg today stressed the need to give top priority to drinking water projects across the state. After chairing a high-level meeting of secretaries, she said discussions were held on strengthening water supply systems in view of public dissatisfaction reported from several areas.

The Chief Secretary said that drinking water issues will be closely reviewed during field visits. She acknowledged that complaints related to water supply have persisted in some regions and need urgent attention.

Discussion on New Initiatives

The meeting discussed the possible new initiatives linked to water supply that could be introduced in the upcoming state budget. The meeting reviewed steps for effective implementation of the Chief Minister’s 15-point agenda, aimed at improving governance and service delivery.

Monthly Review with District Collectors

To ensure better coordination between the state and district administrations, the Chief Secretary said that a video conference meeting with all district collectors will be held on the 16th of every month.

In addition, a single window meeting will be organised on the third Tuesday of every month, she said.

The initiative is expected to make it easier for secretaries and collectors to resolve issues in a coordinated manner.