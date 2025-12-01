Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday inaugurated KALIKA — the Crèche Facility at Kharavel Bhawan, developed to offer a safe, nurturing and professionally managed day-care space for the children of working mothers and staff.

The initiative aims to strengthen work-life balance in government offices and represents a significant step toward creating inclusive and compassionate workplaces.

Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida opens KALIKA, a modern crèche facility with trained caregivers and activity spaces to help working parents balance professional and family responsibilities. Photograph: (I&PR)

Designed for Care, Learning and Early Development

With vibrant activity zones, trained caregivers and an environment focused on learning, play and emotional comfort, KALIKA ensures children receive holistic care while their parents—especially mothers—can attend to their duties without anxiety.

Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg said, “KALIKA is a meaningful intervention in creating a workplace where motherhood and professional responsibilities can coexist. When employees feel supported, both productivity and dignity flourish.”

A workplace that embeds care into its culture

Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Usha Padhee, added, “A child-friendly facility like KALIKA reinforces that care is integral to our work culture. This will ease the lives of working mothers and create an atmosphere where children grow with love, security and learning.”

Collective commitment to inclusive workspaces

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the participation of senior officials and staff of the Housing & Urban Development Department, along with the Administrative Officer and Crèche Caretaker, underscoring a shared commitment to strengthening employee welfare systems.

A step toward modern, compassionate governance

KALIKA stands as a landmark in Odisha’s vision for a modern workplace — one that promotes productivity, empathy and child-friendly support systems, nurturing both the workforce and the future through every child it cares for.