Soro (Balasore): A day after an undertrial prisoner escaped from Soro Jail in Balasore district, the Director General (Prison) Susant Kumar Nath today suspended two warders for dereliction of duty.

Confirming the action, DG Nath said the suspension followed preliminary findings suggesting negligence on the part of the staff. He also directed Additional DG Amitabh Thakur to visit the jail and conduct a detailed probe into the incident. Two Senior Superintendents of Jail have been included in the investigation team.

The escaped inmate, identified as Deepak Roy, an accused in a theft case, reportedly used blankets to scale the prison wall and flee from Ward No. 4 of the jail on Tuesday.

This marks the second jailbreak incident in the State within a month. Earlier, two prisoners had escaped from the Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack.

Sources said the Soro Jail currently houses around 250 inmates, with only three staff members managing security.

Related development

Meanwhile, DIG (Prison) Cuttack Range, Anushaya Jena, visited the Choudwar Circle Jail today to conduct an inquiry into the previous jailbreak and to look into reports of clashes among inmates.

Also read: Prison Break in Cuttack: Two Murder Accused Flee Choudwar Circle Jail

In a related development, State Commission for Women member Pratibha Satapathy visited the Choudwar Jail to assess the safety of women inmates. After reviewing the situation, Satapathy stated there were no safety concerns regarding the 48 women prisoners lodged there.