Parjang (Angul): A 20-year-old divyang woman, allegedly abandoned by her husband after a love marriage, narrowly escaped a fire that gutted the house she was living in at Basantpada village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Laxmipriya Behera of Kusumi village, had married Subrat Sahoo (22) of Basantpada in a temple in April this year. After a few months, Subrat brought her home, but their union was reportedly disapproved by his family members, including his mother Soubhagini Sahoo, brother Sanatan Sahoo, sister-in-law, and sister.

Following harassment from her in-laws, Laxmipriya lodged a complaint with Parjang police on September 25 and was moved to Sakhi – One Stop Centre for safety. However, still hopeful of reconciling with her husband, she left the shelter and had been staying on the veranda of her in-laws’ house for the past 20 days.

In the meantime, her in-laws reportedly vacated the house. On Monday night, during Diwali festivities in the village, she went inside the house to sleep when the structure was allegedly set ablaze by a miscreant.

Laxmipriya accused her sister-in-law’s husband, Shakti Samal, of being behind the act.

“Earlier, my in-laws had tried to kill me by pouring kerosene. Last night, Shakti was seen loitering near the house several times. He set it on fire while I was asleep. I was saved by my neighbour, Nityananda Sahoo,” she alleged.

The Parjang Fire Service team doused the flames, while Laxmipriya was rescued and admitted to hospital through a 108 ambulance, said Bapi Mohanty, village president.

Laxmipriya further claimed that despite filing complaints, the police have not taken adequate action.

“My husband is living outside Odisha, and I am yet to get justice,” she said tearfully.

Also Read: Odisha Court awards 20-year jail to four in gangrape, trafficking of divyang woman