Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Commissionerate Police has intensified security at Capital Hospital following the assault on an on-duty doctor, once again exposing serious safety lapses inside government hospitals. Additional police forces have been deployed across the hospital, while local police officers are conducting overnight patrols to prevent further incidents.

The action follows the recent attack on a third year PG student of the department of orthopedics at PGIMER and Capital Hospital by a patient's relative. The doctor Janmanjeya Mishra sustained fracture in his two fingers due to the assault. Another staff suffered injuries on his face in the attack. Police have arrested one of the accused, though another remains at large, raising concerns over staff safety.

Junior Doctors’ Association flags growing threat

Following the incident, members of the Junior Doctors’ Association staged a silent protest and continued providing medical services while wearing black badges, warning that repeated attacks have made hospital duty increasingly unsafe.

The association had earlier informed the Bhubaneswar DCP about the assault and demanded immediate security arrangements.“We had earlier also raised the security issue with the state government but no steps have been taken in this regard,” association president Dr Biswajit Mallik complained.

While Police officials confirmed that enhanced deployment has been ordered and constant surveillance is being maintained within the hospital premises, doctors stressed that temporary measures will not be enough, citing frequent incidents of violence against medical professionals.The Junior Doctors’ Association cautioned that failure to introduce permanent security measures would trigger a larger agitation. They have demanded police deployment in critical departments, saying the current threat environment is untenable.

Menahwile, health Secretary Aswathy S had visited Capital Hospital to review the situation and held discussions with doctors and hospital authorities. Assuring strict action, she said all necessary steps would be taken to ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

