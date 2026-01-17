Bhubaneswar: Doctors at PGIMER and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday staged a silent protest against the alleged assault on a fellow doctor by a patient’s relative within the hospital premises.

Doctors seek strong action and enhanced security

Wearing black badges, members of the Junior Doctors’ Association demanded the deployment of additional security personnel in government hospitals, strict action against those attacking medical staff, and stronger legal safeguards for healthcare workers.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar: Attendants sleep outside at Capital Hospital amid winter due to lack of dormitory

Assault in OPD triggers protest

The protest followed an incident in which a doctor posted in the outpatient department (OPD) was allegedly attacked by a patient’s relative on Friday.

Incident details

According to reports, a patient from the Nimapada area visited the Orthopaedics Department at Capital Hospital for treatment of a hand fracture. The patient’s relative, identified as Bindusagar Rout, approached Dr Janmejay Mishra for immediate treatment. As the OPD had closed, the doctor advised admitting the patient to the Casualty ward for further care.

When the request for immediate OPD treatment was declined, the accused allegedly attacked Dr Mishra with a helmet, causing a fracture to his hand. A hospital dresser, Ratikant Bal, who intervened to rescue the doctor, was also allegedly assaulted.

Also Read: Double whammy for Odisha's Capital Hospital amid vacant doctor posts, rising patient load

Accused held, tension among medical staff

Security personnel at the hospital managed to detain the accused and later handed him over to Capital Police. The incident sparked tension among doctors and other medical professionals working in government hospitals, renewing concerns over the safety of healthcare workers on duty.