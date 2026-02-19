Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Thursday released the Odisha Economic Survey 2025–26, highlighting robust economic growth, rising per capita income, strong fiscal discipline, and significant progress in agriculture, industry, infrastructure and social sectors.

State economy nears Rs 10 lakh crore mark

Odisha’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is estimated at Rs 9.9 lakh crore in 2025–26, registering a 9.5% rise over Rs 9 lakh crore in 2024–25. Real GSDP growth is projected at 7.9%, higher than the previous year’s 7.2% and above the national average of 7.4%, reflecting broad-based sectoral expansion.

Per capita income rises faster than national trend

Per capita income in Odisha increased by 9.2% to Rs 1,86,761 in 2025–26, compared to a 6.9% rise at the all-India level, indicating faster convergence with national income levels and improving household prosperity.

Higher workforce participation, women lead gains

Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for those aged 15+ rose sharply to 64.5% in 2024 from 58.1% in 2022, exceeding the national average. Female LFPR showed a notable jump from 37.6% to 48.7% during the same period, well above the all-India figure of 40.3%.

Agriculture and allied sectors outperform national growth

Agriculture and allied activities contributed 19.6% to Odisha’s economy in 2025–26, higher than the national share of 16.8%. The sector recorded a growth rate of 5.3%, compared to 3.1% at the all-India level. Foodgrain production reached a record 150.5 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25, driven by higher rice output, expanded procurement, MSP payments, and crop diversification.

Record procurement, rising farm incomes

In 2024–25, the state procured 92.6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from around 20 lakh farmers, disbursing Rs 21,300 crore as MSP and Rs 7,140 crore as input subsidy. Government procurement covered nearly 78% of total paddy production. Ragi procurement more than doubled, supported by an MSP of Rs 4,290 per quintal and additional incentives.

Irrigation, livestock, fisheries gain momentum

Irrigation potential expanded to 74.2 lakh hectares, while cropping intensity improved to 165%. Milk production rose to 27.1 lakh metric tonnes, egg production grew at a CAGR of 14%, and fish output increased to 11.92 lakh metric tonnes. Odisha also emerged as the third-largest marine exporter, with shrimp exports reaching Rs 4,708 crore.

Industry expands, investment pipeline strengthens

Industry contributed 41.3% to GSVA in 2025–26, with manufacturing growth estimated at 8.3%, above the national average. During 2025, the state approved 244 projects worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore, with employment potential for 3.35 lakh people. Business reforms under BRAP 2024 achieved a 98% implementation rate, alongside legislative reforms to decriminalise minor offences.

Services sector, digital economy on fast track

The services sector accounted for 39.1% of GSVA and is projected to grow by 9.3%. Financial services are expected to expand by 11.9%, supported by deeper banking and fintech penetration. New policies on Artificial Intelligence, Global Capability Centres, and semiconductors aim to position Odisha as a future-ready digital economy.

Highest capital outlay, lowest debt burden

Odisha budgeted the highest capital outlay-to-GSDP ratio among major states at 6.6% in 2025–26. The debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 13.6%, the lowest among major states and well below FRBM norms, ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability.

Infrastructure boost: Ports, Railways, Aviation

The state continues to strengthen trade and transport infrastructure. Port handling capacity is set to rise sharply, rail network length reached 3,243 km, and air connectivity expanded to 30 cities. The B-MAAN scheme was launched with an outlay of Rs 4,182 crore to further upgrade aviation infrastructure.

health, education, skills see major investment

Public health expenditure tripled since 2019–20 to Rs 19,700 crore in 2024–25. Education spending rose 38% over two years, with major improvements in school infrastructure, digital access, and teacher recruitment. Odisha World Skill Centre reported a 93% placement rate, with new centres planned in Berhampur and Sambalpur.

Women empowerment, social inclusion strengthened

Initiatives such as SUBHADRA and Lakhpati Didi enhanced women’s financial independence, with 16.42 lakh Lakhpati Didis created. Targeted programmes improved education enrolment and employment outcomes for SC and ST communities, while asset ownership indicators reflected rising household prosperity.

Sports and Youth Development

Odisha reinforced its status as the ‘Sports Capital of India’ with Rs 1,319 crore allocated for sports infrastructure, hosting major international and national events, and expanding high-performance training centres across districts.

Positioned for sustained and inclusive growth

With strong fundamentals, rising investments, and a young workforce, the survey projects Odisha to remain on a path of sustained, inclusive, and future-ready growth in the coming years.