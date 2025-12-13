Bhubaneswar: The state government has instructed all Superintendents of Excise to carry out continuous raids on illegal liquor outlets across Odisha.

The Excise Department made this instruction a day after a major fire in a restaurant in the Capital city here. The restaurant in Satya Vihar area of the city was allegedly serving liquor and operating a hukka bar illegally.

The department has asked all Superintendents of Excise to carry out continuous raids on illegal sale points and inspection of bars, hotels, restaurants and Dhabas.

Besides, the Superintendents of Excise have been asked to act against the restaurants and bars allowing smoking of cigarettes and hukka on their premises and book the culprits under the COTPA Act.

Excise sleuths to inspect fire safety measures at liquor shops

Moreover, they have been asked to inspect fire safety measures at all licenced liquor shops.

The Excise Department, meanwhile, revealed that the said restaurant at Satya Vihar did not have a licence for running a liquor bar. The officials had conducted a raid at the restaurant around a month ago on the basis of allegations that it was serving liquor illegally.

The Excise sleuths could not find any proof regarding the illegal liquor bar, said the department.

It is worth mentioning here that properties worth lakhs were gutted in the Satya Vihar restaurant fire. The restaurant did not have a fire safety certificate, reports said.