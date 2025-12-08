Bargarh: A major fire broke out at a market complex opposite a local court in Bargarh town on Monday, causing significant damage to several shops.

Fire breaks out at optical shop

According to reports, the blaze originated in an optical shop early in the morning. The flames spread quickly, damaging goods and partially affecting neighbouring establishments.

Fire erupts at a market complex in Bargarh town. Photograph: (Sambad)

Fire services bring blaze under control

Fire services personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and managed to bring the situation under control. While the optical shop was completely gutted, other shops suffered partial damage.

Short-circuit suspected

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit might have triggered the fire. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause.