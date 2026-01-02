Jajpur: A tragic act of negligence claimed the life of a two-and-a-half-year-old child in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday, after a live electric wire—allegedly drawn illegally from a transformer—was left exposed in a residential area. The incident took place in Similia panchayat under Jajpur Sadar police limits.

The child, identified as Om Prakash Sahu, son of Rakesh Sahu and Nirupama Sahu of Talapada village, died after coming into contact with a live electric wire while playing in the courtyard of his house on Thursday morning

According to reports, Om was playing outside when he accidentally touched an electric wire lying on the ground inside the premises, resulting in a fatal electric shock. Holding the neighbours responsible for the mishap, family members alleged that some of them had installed a paddy threshing machine in their courtyard and had illegally drawn electricity directly from a transformer.

Family accuses neighbours, police start probe

Sources said around around 700 metres of wire had been extended using hooks, with multiple joints along the length. Unaware of the danger, the child touched the wire while playing and screamed. Hearing the cries, the mother rushed to rescue him but was also electrocuted in the process. The child’s father then arrived and managed to pull the child away using a wooden plank. However, by then, it was too late.

The child was rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following the incident, the bereaved family filed a written complaint at Jajpur Sadar police station, demanding action against those responsible.

The incident has triggered shock and grief in the locality and raised serious concerns over unsafe and illegal electricity connections in residential areas. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, while questions are being raised about the role of the power utility and the need for stronger enforcement to prevent hazardous electricity misuse in neighbourhood.

Also read: Youth dies of electrocution while decorating home for Khudurukuni Puja in Jagatsinghpur