Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved a scheme for installation of smart meters for electricity consumers in the state.

The State Cabinet gave its nod to the MMSBY—Installation of Smart Meters Phase-I’ scheme in Odisha.

Under the scheme, low-end consumers with contracted demand (CD) up to and including 2 Kw will avail the benefits of smart meters without paying any meter rent and without any impact on the retail supply tariff.

This scheme will be executed by all DISCOMs--TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL)--in their licensed areas.

The meter rent for all consumers having smart meter with CD up to and including 2 kW have already been abolished through the Retail Supply Tariff Order of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

In compliance to the directive of the Retail Supply Tariff Order, the DISCOMs have come up with a proposal for installation of 11, 53,100 smart meters for consumers with CD up to and including 2 kW in FY 2025-26 under the scheme.