Bhubaneswar: With an aim to strengthen rural livelihoods and enhance the economic stability of labourers, the Odisha Government has extended the provision of additional financial assistance under MGNREGA until the 2028-29 fiscal year.

With this extension, around 5.57 lakh families across 30 blocks in nine districts are expected to benefit.

Under the revised provisions, rural households will be assured 300 days of wage employment. For the first 100 days, the State Government will provide an additional ₹98 per day over and above the existing MGNREGA wage. For the remaining 200 days of work, workers will receive the regular MGNREGA wage along with the State’s additional support.

According to official sources, the initiative is expected to curb distress migration, secure sustainable livelihoods, and promote grassroots development across rural Odisha.