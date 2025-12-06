Konark: At a time when the Central government is launching a '100-day Intensive Awareness Campaign for a Child Marriage Free Bharat’, a family from Odisha's Puri district has absconded after videos of them marrying off their 14 year-old daughter went viral on social media.

The shocking incident was reported from Konark in Patasundarpur village of Astaranga area. Members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), district child protection officer (DCPO) and police raided the accused family's house after the incident made headlines. Though the marriage had taken place two months back, it came to the fore after visuals of the incident started doing the rounds.

Preliminary reports revealed that the girl had earlier eloped with a male friend but was later forced into marriage by family members to avoid social stigma. When the district team arrived at the village, the house of the family concerned was locked. Following searches, the DCPO filed a case with Astaranga police. Official sources informed that the priest of the temple where the marriage took place, is being interrogated. Villagers have been asked to keep a tab on the family's movement and report whenever they are sighted.

"Strict action will be taken if family found guilty"

"We saw the video today. The groom was identified as Litu Behera, son of one Bharat Behera. The girl appeared to be around 12-13 years old. We came to their house but it was locked. Child marriage is a punishable offence. If found guilty, needful action as per guidelines will be taken," informed a CWC member to mediapersons.

This is the second such incident reported from the area within a week.

