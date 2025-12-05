Bhubaneswar: A 35-year-old man and his eight-month pregnant wife were killed in a road mishap in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

The deceased have been identified as Pratap Mallick and his wife Lalita Mallick (30) of Dhepaguda village of Gangapur panchayat under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam.

The mishap took place while the couple along with their two-year-old son was returning home on a scooter after consulting doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in the evening.

A speeding bike coming from the opposite direction hit the couple’s scooter near Ganianala Square Berhampur-Digapahandi road.

The couple, their son and the biker, identified as Sunil Dalai (36) of R. Udayagiri in Gajapati district, were critically injured in the accident.

The locals along with the Fire Brigade personnel rescued the injured persons and rushed them to Digapahandi community health centre (CHC). However, Pratap and Lalita were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.