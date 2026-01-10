Balangir: In a shocking case of alleged human trafficking, a distressed family from Deogaon in Odisha’s Balangir district has approached the district administration seeking urgent intervention in rescuing their stranded daughter from Dubai.

The victim's father Lab Bishi has claimed that his daughter - sold by her husband to a wealthy individual who later took her to Dubai - has remained stranded and abused for several years. With fears now mounting over the safety of her minor children back home, the family has appealed to authorities for her rescue and protection.

As per reports, the woman Hasta (35), a resident of Jagua village under Titlagarh police limits, was married to Prema Mahananda of Burabandh village. Struggling with poverty, the couple had migrated to Mumbai several years ago in search of work. It was there, according to the victim’s family, that Prema allegedly handed over his wife to a man identified as Sheikh, who subsequently took her to Dubai.

Her family has alleged that for nearly seven years, Hasta has reportedly been living under distressing conditions abroad, unable to return home. Her three minor daughters, who remain in Odisha, continue to suffer without their mother, while Hasta is said to be repeatedly pleading to come back. The situation took a more disturbing turn when allegations surfaced that Prema, who has since remarried, is now attempting to sell his 17-year-old elder daughter under the guise of marriage. The accusation has intensified fears of an organised trafficking attempt within the family.

Complaint submitted to SDM as fears grow over safety of minor children

Bishi stated that he had earlier approached Titlagarh police in July 2022 seeking help to rescue his daughter from Dubai, but no concrete action followed. Left with no other option, the family once again approached the administration for urgent intervention.

Official sources informed that the SDM assured support and initiated coordination with the District Child Protection Committee to ensure care and protection for the three minor children. He has also reportedly communicated with the Balangir District Collector regarding steps to facilitate Hasta’s rescue from Dubai. In addition, written complaints were submitted to Titlagarh MLA Naveen Jain and the Officer-in-Charge of Titlagarh police station, Kalyani Behera.

The case has sparked widespread outrage in Titlagarh and surrounding areas, raising serious concerns over the safety of women and children. It has also highlighted serious gaps in the system’s response to cross-border trafficking complaints.

