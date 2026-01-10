Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a woman attempted suicide outside the Fategarh Police Station in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Saturday after her lover allegedly refused to marry her.

Alleged rejection triggers extreme step

According to reports, the woman attempted to take her own life by consuming pesticide following the alleged rejection of marriage by her longtime partner.

Nine-year relationship ends in dispute

The woman, a resident of Kendrapati village under Kakatpur police limits, was reportedly in a relationship for the past nine years with Shiv Narayan Panda of Barabati village under Fategarh police limits. While the man works with a catering service in Bhubaneswar, the woman was pursuing her studies in Fategarh.

Marriage plans allegedly backed out

Sources said both families had earlier agreed to the marriage. The couple was reportedly scheduled to get married at a temple on Saturday and later apply for court registration. The woman claimed that she had already purchased bangles, sindoor, a garland and a wedding saree in preparation for the ceremony.

Suicide attempt foiled

However, as arrangements were underway, the man allegedly backed out of the marriage. Distressed by the development, the woman attempted suicide in front of the police station. She was immediately stopped by her father and police personnel before consuming the poison.

Lover detained; police yet to respond

Based on the woman’s allegations, Fategarh police detained the accused lover for questioning. No official statement has yet been issued by the police in connection with the incident.