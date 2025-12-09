Subarnapur: After seven years, a man and his son were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder by the District Sessions Judge in Odisha's Subarnapur on Tuesday. The convicts, identified as Daman Rana and Gajapati Rana of Tithipali village, had been under trial for killing a man over land dispute in 2018.

The order was pronounced after examining all evidence and statements of witnesses. Along with life imprisonment, the court has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each of them. In case of non-payment of the fine, they will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

Duo had killed a man over land dispute

According to case records, the two accused had murdered one Chaitanya Rana of the same village over a land dispute. Police had investigated the incident and arrested both accused. The case had been under trial in the court of the Subarnapur District Sessions Judge.

Based on all evidence and witness statements, the two were found guilty, while another accused, Santosh Rana, was acquitted for lack of evidence. Public Prosecutor Madhumita Amat, who handled the case under the supervision of Deputy Director of Prosecution Benudhar Pradhan, briefed the media about the judgment.

Also read: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl in Balasore