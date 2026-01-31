Berhampur: In a horrific road accident, five motorcyclists were killed and another sustained injuries after a speeding truck ran over them in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the truck bearing registration number OD-07-KD-7259 was moving in the wrong direction when it collided with three motorcycles heading towards Haladiapadar. The impact was severe, leaving five persons dead on the spot, while one individual was critically injured. The mishap occurred at Gosain Nuagaon overbridge.

The injured victim was immediately shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, where treatment is underway.

Confirming the incident, Niti Shekhar, Inspector General of Police (Southern Range), said the mishap occurred due to the truck being driven on the wrong side of the road. The truck driver fled the scene following the accident but was later apprehended. A medical examination of the driver will be conducted, police said.

Upon receiving information, fire service personnel and police teams rushed to the spot and cleared the damaged vehicles to restore smooth traffic movement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.