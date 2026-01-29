Fatal mishaps reported from Angul and Sundargarh districts

Angul/Sundargarh: Two youths lost their lives in separate road accidents in Angul and Sundargarh districts of Odisha on Thursday, triggering concern over road safety in the region.

Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Angul

The first incident occurred on the Gotamara overbridge on National Highway-149 under Banarpal police limits in Angul district. The deceased was identified as Shakti Saurabh Mohanty of Gotamara village under Banarpal block.

According to reports, Shakti Saurabh was riding his motorcycle towards the Tata Steel Plant for duty when a wood-laden pickup van, coming from the Banarpal side, collided head-on with his bike. The impact threw him off the motorcycle.

Local residents rushed him to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where doctors declared him dead.

Scooter rider run over by truck in Sundargarh

In another tragic incident, Rajesh Kindo of Babudihi village was killed in a road accident near the Balisankara Block Office on the main road under Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday morning.

Reports said Rajesh was riding a scooter when a speeding goods truck hit the two-wheeler from behind. The truck reportedly dragged him for several metres, resulting in grievous injuries. The truck was en route from Sundargarh to Rajasthan via Balisankara.

Police initiate Probe

Police in both districts have registered cases and launched investigations to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accidents. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while further legal action is underway.