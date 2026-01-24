Kalahandi: Two youths were killed in a tragic road accident near Bhalupada under Kokasara police limits in Odisha's Kalahandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Bablu Nayak and Amarendra Majhi, both residents of Kendudongari village in Kalahandi district.

Accident while returning from wedding

According to preliminary investigation, the two youths were returning on a motorcycle after attending a wedding ceremony at Bhainripali village late on Friday night.

Bike skids at turning point

The accident occurred on the Sunamal–Bhalupada road near Bhalupada under Kokasara police limits, where the motorcycle reportedly went out of control at a turning point, causing the riders to fall. Both youths died on the spot.

Local residents spotted the bodies on Saturday morning and informed Kokasara police. The bodies were later sent to Koksara Community health Centre for post-mortem examination.